Somalia Urges Local Investors to Tap Marine and Agricultural Resources

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali on Tuesday urged local businesses to invest in the country's marine resources, fisheries, livestock and agriculture, describing them as key opportunities for economic growth.

Speaking at the Somalia National Fisheries Week 2026 forum in Mogadishu, the minister said these sectors offered significant investment potential and were attracting competition from countries around the world.

He said greater investment in the sectors could help drive Somalia's economic development by making better use of the country's natural resources.

The annual forum brings together officials from the federal government and member states, international investors, banks, development organisations and fishing communities to promote investment in fisheries and develop Somalia's blue economy.

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The blue economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean and marine resources to support economic growth, livelihoods and employment while protecting the marine environment.

Somalia has a long coastline along the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden, offering significant potential for fisheries and other marine-based industries. Developing the sector could create jobs, expand business opportunities and contribute to national economic growth.

The forum provides a platform for government officials, investors and fishing communities to discuss ways to strengthen the fisheries sector and attract investment into the country's marine resources.