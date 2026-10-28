Somalia's Human Rights Minister Inspects Newly Opened UN Office in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, has visited the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), recently opened in Mogadishu, to assess progress in implementing the country's human rights transition plan.

During the visit, the minister and ministry experts received a briefing from OHCHR staff on the implementation of the transition plan, the office's operations and priority activities aimed at promoting and protecting human rights in Somalia.

Al-Makhzoumi stressed the need to accelerate priority activities and strengthen cooperation between the ministry and the UN office to ensure tangible results.

The reopening of the OHCHR office in Mogadishu follows efforts by Somalia's federal government to restore the UN human rights body's presence in the country. The move reflects a shift towards closer cooperation with the UN's dedicated human rights institution after a period in which the organisation operated through special arrangements.

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The office is expected to support efforts to strengthen human rights protection and promote national institutions responsible for upholding fundamental rights.

Somalia's Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the country's Human Rights Transition Plan, implementing national priorities and strengthening institutions responsible for protecting and promoting human rights.

The ministry also emphasised the importance of sustained cooperation with OHCHR and other partners to ensure that Somalia takes the lead in shaping and implementing its human rights agenda.

The visit comes as Somalia seeks to strengthen its domestic human rights institutions and expand cooperation with international partners on accountability, protection and the implementation of human rights commitments.