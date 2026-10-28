Somalia: UN Mission in Somalia to End Operations On October 31 After More Than 30 Years

Mogadishu — The United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) will conclude its operations on October 31, ending a two-year transition period in line with UN Security Council resolutions 2753 (2024) and 2809 (2025), following a request from the Somali federal government.

The closure marks the end of more than three decades of UN political missions in Somalia, which have supported peacebuilding, state-building, governance and national reconciliation.

Under a transition roadmap agreed by the Somali government and the United Nations, UNTMIS responsibilities have been transferred to Somali institutions and UN agencies, funds and programmes operating in the country.

The handover is intended to strengthen Somalia's ownership of its peacebuilding and state-building agenda, as national authorities assume greater responsibility for work previously carried out under the mission's mandate.

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The UN secretary-general praised progress in peacebuilding and security in Somalia over recent decades, while commending the resilience and determination of the Somali people despite the many challenges facing the country.

He also recognised Somalia's long journey from conflict towards recovery, highlighting the efforts made to rebuild institutions and advance stability.

The end of UNTMIS does not mean the United Nations is withdrawing from Somalia. The organisation said it would continue supporting the country through its agencies, funds and programmes, working in partnership with Somali authorities, the African Union and other international partners.

That support will focus on advancing peace, stability, human rights and sustainable development.

The transition follows years of changes in the UN's presence in Somalia as the country has sought to strengthen its federal institutions and take greater responsibility for national security and governance.

The closure of UNTMIS marks a new phase in relations between Somalia and the United Nations, with future cooperation expected to rely increasingly on UN agencies and development programmes rather than a dedicated political mission.