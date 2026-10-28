Somalia, EU Discuss Security Cooperation and Police Training

27 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Internal Security, Brig. Gen. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, has met the European Union ambassador to Somalia to discuss strengthening security cooperation and improving the capabilities of the Somali Police Force.

During the meeting, Fartaag thanked the European Union for its continued support for police training, particularly for the Darwish Police, which plays an important role in maintaining security across the country.

The EU ambassador praised cooperation with Somalia's Ministry of Internal Security and reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to supporting efforts to improve police training, professional skills and operational capacity.

The European Union, through initiatives including the European Union Capacity Building Mission in Somalia (EUCAP Somalia), supports the development of Somalia's security institutions, including efforts to strengthen the capabilities and professionalism of the police.

The meeting forms part of the ministry's broader efforts to deepen international partnerships and build the capacity of Somalia's security institutions to promote peace and stability.

Neither side disclosed specific new agreements or funding commitments arising from the meeting.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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