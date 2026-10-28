Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Attends Closing Ceremony of UN Political Mission

27 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama attended a ceremony in Mogadishu marking the closure of the United Nations Transitional Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS).

The mission played a role in supporting Somalia's political process, peacebuilding, state-building efforts and the strengthening of government institutions.

The closure marks a shift in the framework of cooperation between Somalia and the United Nations, following a period in which the mission supported political engagement and the development of state institutions.

The ceremony brought together officials to mark the end of the mission's activities as Somalia and the United Nations move into a new phase of cooperation.

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