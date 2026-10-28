South Africa: Green Light for Sale of Properties Worth R35 Million Tied to Mamkhize

The five Sandown properties are worth R35 million, and the tax authority pays R188,261.90 a month for security.

Sale money stays in trust. SARS must bring a separate action to claim it, and Mkhize opposed the sale.

The Durban High Court has authorised a court-appointed curator to sell five properties in Sandown, Johannesburg, linked to businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, as mounting costs and poor maintenance eat into their value.

Judge Jacqueline Henriques granted the order on Monday, 26 October, following an urgent application by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

A valuation dated 13 October 2025 put the properties' combined market value at about R35 million and their estimated forced-sale value at R24.5 million.

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The court heard that SARS was paying R188,261.90 a month for private security and R97,922.30 every six months for insurance. Unpaid municipal charges on four of the properties stood at R1.79 million as at 3 October 2025.

A valuer reported damp damage and poor maintenance. The City of Johannesburg issued a contravention notice over building work carried out without approved plans at 56 Adrianne Street, which comprises four of the properties.

The properties have been under a preservation order since 21 November 2024.

None of the five properties is registered in Mkhize's name. Four are registered to Yaron Peretz and the fifth to 22 Aston Investments (Pty) Ltd. SARS argues that Mkhize is the ultimate beneficial owner of all five.

Mkhize and her son, Andile Mpisane, opposed the sale. Their lawyers argued, among other things, that the properties were their primary residence.

Henriques found that Mkhize had other properties she could occupy and that Mpisane's court papers listed his address as a property in La Lucia.

"Paying tax is not a punishment, it is a responsibility," Henriques wrote in her judgment.

The court gave SARS one month from the date of the order to bring a separate action to establish its right to use the properties or their sale proceeds to settle outstanding tax debts.

The proceeds must be paid into an interest-bearing trust account managed by the curator.

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The curator may pay Peretz any outstanding balance from the original purchase only if the amount is agreed by the parties or confirmed by a court order. The remaining money must stay in trust until the separate action is decided.