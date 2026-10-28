South Africa: Army Steps in As 510 Soldiers Deployed to Kwazulu-Natal Until 30 November

The 510 soldiers suppEWort police under Operation Prosper in KwaZulu-Natal from 9 October to 30 November 2026, at an expected cost of R34,082,720.

The Presidency says the soldiers will be on standby after violence caused by misinformation about a Constitutional Court ruling.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 510 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in KwaZulu-Natal to support the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Presidency announced on Tuesday, 27 October.

The deployment, under Operation Prosper, runs from 9 October to 30 November 2026 and is expected to cost R34,082,720. It follows violence in the province after a campaign of misinformation about a Constitutional Court judgment on the Refugees Act.

"The members of the SANDF will assist the SAPS in maintaining law and order in KZN [KwaZulu-Natal], especially in light of recent violent actions arising from a campaign of misinformation about the Constitutional Court judgment on the Refugee Act. The members of the SANDF will be on standby to support the police for any eventuality that may occur," said Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

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Ramaphosa informed National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane of his decision. He authorised the deployment under section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, which allows the president to use the defence force alongside the police.

Scrolla reported that violence broke out in Durban and Soweto on 8 October, when police said 24 vehicles were torched, 14 in Durban and 10 in Soweto, and shops were looted.

Home Affairs withdrew its directive on asylum applications on 9 October. Police have arrested 30 suspects, 25 in KwaZulu-Natal and five in Gauteng, in connection with public violence and unlawful protests, the government said.

Government has said that the court ruling does not give undocumented foreign nationals blanket amnesty, citizenship or refugee status.