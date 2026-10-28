Somalia Launches 4th National Cybersecurity Forum in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia - 27 October 2026 - The 4th National Cyber Security Forum officially launched today in Mogadishu, jointly organized by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Mogadishu University.

The two-day forum brings together government officials, representatives from telecommunications and technology companies, internet service providers (ISPs), banks, universities, civil society organizations, researchers, and cybersecurity experts.

Held under the theme "Building Trust and Cyber Resilience Through Security by Design" the forum aims to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities, promote secure digital systems, and enhance stakeholder collaboration in Somalia.

In his welcoming remarks, Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed Mursal, President of Mogadishu University, emphasized the role of universities in developing cybersecurity professionals, highlighting the establishment of the university's new department of Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence.

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"Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration among government, academia, private sector, and society. Universities have an important role in developing the skills and research needed to address emerging cybersecurity issues," he said.

Mr. Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, Director General of the NCA, highlighted key cybersecurity achievements, including the launch of the Somali Computer Incident Response Team (SOMCIRT), capacity-building programs for government officials, public awareness initiatives, and the development of cybersecurity risk and compliance management frameworks.

"The progress we have made this year provides an important foundation for strengthening cybersecurity in Somalia. This forum offers an opportunity to share knowledge, research and expertise, and develop practical solutions to advance our national cybersecurity efforts," he said.

Officially opening the forum, H.E. MP Mohamed Adan Mo'allin (Soomaali), Minister of Communications and Technology, commended the NCA and Mogadishu University for organizing the event for the fourth consecutive year. He highlighted the launch of SOMCIRT in March 2026 and the plan to launch the National Cybersecurity Academy later this year.

The Minister encouraged participants to exchange ideas and develop practical recommendations to strengthen cybersecurity and public awareness in Somalia.

"I hope this forum will produce practical outcomes that benefit the Somali people," he said.

The forum features research presentations and expert discussions on cybersecurity governance, digital infrastructure security, emerging cyber threats, and national incident response, with a particular focus on integrating security into the design and development of digital systems.