Sudan: Prime Minister Reviews Energy Ministry's Efforts to Repair Damage to Power Stations

27 October 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM (SUNA) - Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris reviewed the Ministry of Energy's efforts to repair damage to Al-Hawata, Al-Junaid, Mashhour, Al-Fau, and Al-Markhiyat power stations following the systematic attacks by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, with the aim of restoring electricity as quickly as possible.

This came during a meeting on Tuesday with Minister of Energy Engineer Al-Motasem Ibrahim Ahmed and Director-General of Sudan Electricity Holding Company Engineer Abdullah Ahmed Mohamed.

The meeting discussed an attack on Al-Markhiyat substation early Tuesday morning, carried out by RSF suicide drones, which caused extensive damage and forced the station out of service.

It also addressed the technical consequences of the attack, which affected large areas of Khartoum State, River Nile State, and several other states, leaving them without electricity. The meeting further reviewed damage to the Al-Hawata, Al-Junaid, Mashkour, and Al-Fao power stations, which significantly undermined the stability of electricity supplies across the national grid.

The meeting was briefed on ongoing efforts to assess all damage sustained by Al-Markhiyat substation, enabling immediate repairs and the necessary technical interventions to restore electricity services to normal as quickly as possible.

Read the original article on SNA.

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