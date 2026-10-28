South Africa: Ex-SAA Acting Chief Seshibe Guilty On 4 of 6 Charges As Runway Runs Out

Matshela Seshibe and SAA are disappointed that the document laying bare the outcome of the disciplinary process at Air Chefs that disqualified (according to SAA) him from becoming the permanent CEO of our national carrier was leaked to the media, but here we are.

To the credit of the SAA board, Judge Basheer Waglay - a retired South African jurist who served as the Judge President of the labour court and labour appeal court - was probably the best available option to preside over the case between Air Chefs and its then CEO (and former SAA acting CEO) Matshela Seshibe.

Catch up SAA acting CEO put on immediate special leave as board conducts internal investigation August 14, 2026 According to the 56-page outcome document, which Daily Maverick has studied, Seshibe faced six disciplinary charges and was found guilty on four.

In the alleged Unauthorised Executive Salary Increases (charges one and two), Seshibe was said to have approved ad hoc salary adjustments for two executives, Gloria Maile and Zandile Mzilikazi (remember her name; it will be important later) without prior board approval.

The judge ruled that bypassing the board violated Air Chefs' Delegation of Authority rules and resulted in irregular expenditure under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Allegation five - Exceeding Acting Allowance Caps - says that he approved an acting allowance for Mpume Spayile that bumped his pay from R70,000 to R90,000 per month (a 28.57% increase). The alleged issue...