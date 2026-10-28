Rwanda: Fresh Momentum in Push to Close Healthcare Staffing Gaps

Efforts to address persistent shortages of healthcare professionals are gaining momentum, with fresh developments expected to strengthen service delivery and improve access to essential medical care.

The progress comes amid an ambitious drive to expand the health workforce, particularly in specialised fields where shortages continue to place pressure on the healthcare system.

Although significant gaps remain, health authorities say recent investments in training are beginning to yield results, with a growing pool of professionals expected to help ease the burden on existing medical personnel.

The latest milestone saw 1,331 students graduate from health-related programmes at the University of Rwanda (UR), including the country's first two locally trained kidney transplant surgeons.

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They were among 4,953 students who graduated during a ceremony held at the university's Rukara campus in Kayonza District on Friday, October 23.

Dr Menelas Nkeshimana, Head of the Department of Health Workforce Development at the Ministry of Health, said the new graduates will help improve access to healthcare, although staffing needs remain substantial.

"Although the needs remain substantial, their contribution will be felt directly by patients through shorter waiting times, better access to care and greater availability of essential and specialised services," he told The New Times.

The graduates trained in nursing, midwifery, allied health professions, pharmacy and medicine, including general practice, specialist and subspecialist care.

"Beyond providing clinical services, they will strengthen teaching in health facilities, contribute to research, participate in community outreach and support disease prevention," Nkeshimana said.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's first kidney transplant surgeons graduate

Their graduation comes as Rwanda implements its 4x4 health workforce initiative, which aims to quadruple the number of health professionals by 2028.

How far has Rwanda progressed?

Rwanda currently has 38,059 active health professionals registered across four professional councils, up from slightly more than 21,000 in 2018, according to Nkeshimana.

The reform has also accelerated enrolment in health-related training programmes, reflecting efforts to build a larger and more diverse workforce.

Before its introduction, annual enrolment stood at 1,604 students. By December 2025, first-year enrolment had reached 6,340, out of 8,378 available training places. This represented approximately 76 per cent of capacity, compared with 50 per cent in December 2023.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's '4x4 Reform' signals a transformative shift in healthcare

"Across all years of training, we now have more than 16,000 trainees since the 2023 reform launch," Nkeshimana said.

Projections under the 4x4 initiative anticipated 32,973 graduates entering the labour market by 2028.

Midwifery has recorded substantial growth, with annual enrolment rising from an average of 72 students before the reform to more than 1,000 during its implementation.

In nursing, annual enrolment has increased from an average of 648 students to more than 2,300.

However, Nkeshimana cautioned that increased enrolment does not immediately translate into a corresponding increase in practising health professionals.

"To understand our progress, it is important to distinguish between annual training enrolment and the number of professionals currently practising," he said.

He explained that the number of practising professionals would increase progressively as trainees completed their programmes, obtained licences and entered service.

"Despite this growth, workforce density remains below the benchmark of four health professionals per 1,000 people. The population growth rate is also a factor to consider," he added.

ALSO READ: Inside Rwanda's progress on reform to quadruple healthcare workforce

Specialists still needed

Beyond increasing the overall number of healthcare professionals, the Ministry of Health is expanding training in allied health professions and medical specialties where additional expertise is needed.

Priority areas include non-physician anaesthetists, biomedical laboratory scientists, dental therapists, ophthalmic clinical officers and imaging radiographers.

"This year, we mobilised additional scholarships to expand training in these fields," Nkeshimana said.

The ministry has also increased enrolment in medical and surgical specialties, including ophthalmology, thoracic surgery, forensic medicine and toxicology, clinical oncology, paediatric surgery, neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, urology, general surgery, emergency medicine, critical care medicine, anaesthesiology and orthopaedic surgery.

"Today, we have more than 1,000 resident doctors, 94% of whom are Rwandan," Nkeshimana said.

The expansion extends to advanced specialist training, with the number of accredited fellowship programmes increasing from eight to 25.

These cover fields such as kidney transplant surgery, neonatal and perinatal medicine, and medical oncology.

The graduation of the country's first two locally trained kidney transplant surgeons marks a significant milestone in efforts to develop specialised medical expertise within the country.

"One significant milestone is the graduation of our first two locally trained kidney transplant surgeons, establishing local training capacity in a field where we previously had none," Nkeshimana said.

Obstetrics and gynaecology has recorded the highest residency enrolment, supported by the expansion of training to Level II teaching hospitals.

This has involved deploying faculty, providing equipment and adapting infrastructure to meet teaching requirements.

"This was made possible by placing faculty, providing equipment and adapting infrastructure to meet teaching requirements. It offers a practical model for expanding other specialties," he said.

More specialised training planned

The ministry is also preparing to enrol eligible candidates in accredited fellowship programmes in geriatric medicine and adult infectious diseases.

According to Nkeshimana, the programmes are intended to address evolving healthcare needs, including those associated with an ageing population and the continued threat of infectious diseases.

"These programmes respond to clear needs. Geriatric medicine will strengthen care for an ageing population, while adult infectious diseases will build robust expertise in managing infections and responding to outbreaks in Rwanda and the wider region of East Africa," he said.

Other specialised programmes being considered for development and approval include uro-oncology, reconstructive urology, trauma and surgical critical care, and sports medicine.

"Our approach is to build training around the needs of patients and the services our hospitals must provide, while ensuring that each programme has the faculty, facilities and clinical exposure required for quality training," Nkeshimana said.

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He noted, however, that developing specialist expertise requires sustained investment and time, with the full training pathway for some medical subspecialties lasting between 12 and 15 years.

As the country expands its health workforce, attention is also turning to the working conditions and professional development opportunities needed to retain trained personnel.

The Ministry of Health is pursuing measures intended to improve staff welfare, strengthen workplace support and address factors contributing to workforce attrition.

"A detailed study examined workforce attrition and the factors that encourage professionals to stay or leave, helping us identify priorities for improving their working lives," Nkeshimana said.

Measures being pursued include salary progression through vertical and horizontal promotions, improved infrastructure, access to modern medical equipment and expanded opportunities for professional development.

The ministry has also provided vans to facilitate transport for trainees and faculty at Level II teaching hospitals.

Some hospitals have introduced improved workplace meal arrangements, including a modern kitchen established at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) in collaboration with Solid Africa.

In addition, the ministry is providing equipment to strengthen specialised services, including neurosurgery, gastroenterology, pulmonology, cardiology and maternal-fetal medicine.

"Pay remains important, but so do reliable equipment, supportive working environments, opportunities for professional growth and manageable daily living conditions," Nkeshimana said.

He said the measures were being implemented alongside the expansion of training programmes to help build a motivated, stable and sustainable health workforce.