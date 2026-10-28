Malawi: Court to Rule On Removal of Masula As High Court Concludes Hearing

The High Court has heard closing arguments in a case challenging the removal of a Lilongwe traditional leader and the appointment of his successor, with a judgment now expected.

Sefasi Jonathan Masula, the former Traditional Authority (TA) Masula, is seeking a judicial review of the decision that stripped him of his title.

He argues the process ignored customary succession procedures in the area.

Lawyer Oscar Taulo, who represents Masula, welcomed the pace of the case and said it was completed in less than three months from the start of proceedings.

The case was reassigned to a different judge following a Supreme Court directive, after an earlier judge declined to grant leave for the judicial review application.

The central question is whether Masula's removal and the installation of another chief were carried out lawfully and in line with recognised customary practice.

The ruling is likely to shape how traditional leadership disputes are handled, and how far customary succession can be challenged in court.