Malawi: Health Unions Give Malawi Govt 14 Days to Address Crisis or Face Strike

A coalition of health worker unions in Malawi has given the government two weeks to resolve longstanding staffing shortages, unpaid allowances and deteriorating hospital conditions or risk a nationwide strike that could disrupt healthcare services.

The Human Resource for Health Coalition, which brings together 10 health unions and professional bodies, issued the ultimatum to President Peter Mutharika following an emergency summit in Lilongwe.

Coalition chairperson Solomon David Chomba said the group had petitioned the president over what it described as a worsening crisis in the health sector and warned that members could withdraw their labour if authorities fail to take concrete action within 14 days.

The coalition said severe staff shortages persist across the public health system despite thousands of trained professionals remaining unemployed.

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According to the group, nursing and midwifery vacancies stand at 54%, even though about 6,000 qualified nurses are not working in the sector.

Clinician vacancies exceed 75%, while roughly 5,500 trained clinicians remain unemployed.

The coalition also reported a 60% vacancy rate in pharmacy services, saying 118 pharmacists, 413 pharmacy technicians and 1,250 pharmacy assistants have yet to be recruited.

It added that laboratory professionals, 95 medical doctors and 75 radiographers and sonographers are also without jobs.

Health workers currently employed are operating under difficult conditions, including frequent power outages, unreliable water supplies, shortages of essential medicines and fuel constraints that have affected ambulance services, the coalition said.

The unions accused the government of failing to settle outstanding allowances despite previous reconciliation processes that verified the payments due.

They also alleged irregularities in promotions, claiming some long-serving employees have remained in the same grades while others have advanced more quickly.

The coalition criticised the use of foreign contractors to maintain equipment funded by the Global Fund, arguing that local biomedical engineers are being overlooked.

It also accused the Ministry of Health of failing to engage adequately with recognised labour unions.

Among its demands, the coalition is calling for immediate payment of all outstanding allowances, recruitment of more than 14,400 health professionals, an independent review of recent promotions and emergency funding for fuel, utilities and essential medicines.

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Malawi's public health system has long struggled with staff shortages, limited funding and ageing infrastructure.

Health workers have staged a series of strikes and labour actions in recent years over pay, working conditions and resource constraints.

The latest dispute comes as the country continues to grapple with foreign exchange shortages that have affected imports of medicines and fuel, as well as recurring electricity outages.

The coalition said addressing the crisis is essential to improving healthcare delivery and meeting national development goals centred on human capital development.