Nigeria: Adesina Offers to Help Tinubu Drive Nigeria's Economic Growth

Former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has offered to support President Bola Tinubu in driving Nigeria's economic growth, saying he is ready to serve the country in any capacity.

Adesina made the offer on Tuesday after meeting Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The former AfDB president told State House correspondents after the meeting that he was not seeking a government appointment but was motivated by his love for the country and his desire to contribute to its development.

"I'm back at home, here to help and ready to help. It's my country. I love my country, and I'm ready to help," he said.

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Asked about the capacity in which he could assist Nigeria, Adesina said he was willing to contribute in any area where the President considered his services useful.

"I'm not looking for a job. I'm not looking for anything. I'm just here to help. It's my country. I have a duty, an obligation, and a responsibility to do so, and I will," he said.

Adesina explained that his meeting with Tinubu was partly to formally report the completion of his two five-year terms as AfDB president and brief the President on the bank's achievements and support for Nigeria during his tenure.

He disclosed that the AfDB provided approximately $7 billion in financing to Nigeria between 2015 and 2025.

According to him, the figure represented about 63 per cent of the $11.1 billion in total financing the bank had provided to Nigeria since it began operations in the country in 1971.

Adesina said Tinubu was pleased with the level of support provided by the development finance institution during his leadership.

He also commended the President for implementing economic reforms, particularly the removal of the petrol subsidy and the harmonisation of foreign exchange windows.

Describing the measures as difficult but important, Adesina said the reforms were beginning to yield positive results.

He noted that foreign exchange availability had improved, portfolio investors were coming into the country, and inflation was trending downwards, although prices remained high.

The former AfDB chief also said international perceptions of Nigeria had changed, citing assessments by some credit rating agencies that had given the country stable or positive outlooks.

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However, he stressed that Nigeria needed to move beyond economic reforms and stabilisation towards structural transformation, sustained growth and prosperity.

According to Adesina, the next phase should focus on translating the gains from economic reforms into broader economic development.

He said Tinubu was aware of the need to pursue this transition and was focusing on driving growth and prosperity.

Adesina served two five-year terms as president of the African Development Bank, completing a decade at the helm of the continental financial institution.