Nigeria: Tinubu Asks Senate to Amend Law On Transfer of Convicted Offenders Abroad

28 October 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samson Elijah

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to amend the law governing the transfer of convicted offenders between Nigeria and other countries to facilitate the implementation of prisoner transfer agreements with non-Commonwealth nations.

Tinubu's request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, the president transmitted the Transfer of Convicted Offenders Enactment and Enforcement Amendment Bill 2026 to the Senate for consideration.

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The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Transfer of Convicted Offenders Enactment and Enforcement Act, Cap 216, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

According to Tinubu, the amendment would provide the legal framework for implementing schemes and agreements between the Federal Government and other countries for the transfer of convicted offenders.

The bill also seeks to empower the president to extend the application of the law to any country with which Nigeria has entered into a prisoner transfer agreement through an order published in the Federal Gazette.

Tinubu said the proposed amendment was intended to facilitate the implementation of agreements with countries outside the Commonwealth.

"While it is my hope that the Senate will consider the submission expeditiously, please accept, Distinguished Senate President and Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration," the president said.

Following the presentation of the letter, Akpabio referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative action.

The committee is expected to undertake the next stage of the legislative process before the bill can be considered for passage by the Senate.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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