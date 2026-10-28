Nigeria: Kano Assembly Passes State Police Bill, N1.21tn Supplementary Budget

28 October 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Longtong Yakubu

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed the bill seeking an alteration of the 1999 Constitution to provide for the establishment of state police, alongside a supplementary appropriation and amendment bill of N1.21tn.

The bills were passed during Tuesday's plenary presided over by the Speaker, Isma'il Falgore, after consideration by the Committee of the Whole and passage through third reading.

The state police bill, which seeks to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, was considered clause by clause from one to 26 before it was passed by the lawmakers.

The passage comes amid ongoing efforts to amend the Constitution to allow states to establish their own police services.

The Assembly also passed the Kano State Supplementary Appropriation and Amendment Bill, 2026, reducing the earlier request of the state from N1.478tn to approximately N1.211tn.

The adjustment represents a reduction of about N266.61bn from the original budget of N1,477,829,666,130.71.

The supplementary budget followed a proposal transmitted to the Assembly by Governor Abba Yusuf for legislative consideration and approval.

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