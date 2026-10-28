South Africa: 14 SAMWU Members in Court Over Protests - South African News Briefs - October 28, 2026

press review

14 SAMWU Members in Court Over Protests

Fourteen members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) are set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court on charges of inciting public violence, reports EWN. They were arrested after blocking the M1 highway near Braamfontein during protests over a long-standing wage dispute with the City of Johannesburg. The union said that the municipality has failed to honour a 2016 agreement aimed at addressing historic salary disparities, with only R1.2 billion of the approximately R10.3 billion owed reportedly paid. SAMWU is opposing the city's proposed payment timeline and has vowed to continue fighting until the dispute is resolved.

Court to Deliver Judgment in Suliman Carrim Contempt Case

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Pretoria Magistrates' Court is set to deliver judgment in the contempt case against North-West businessman Suliman Carrim, reports SABC News. He is accused of failing to appear before the Madlanga Commission despite being subpoenaed to testify. Carrim was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport while allegedly preparing to travel to Saudi Arabia via Dubai. The State is opposing bail, arguing that he poses a flight risk. His defence maintains that he intended to return to South Africa after an alleged religious pilgrimage.

Calls for Full Probe into Bronkhorstspruit Water Crisis

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Jack Bloom has called for a full investigation into the Bronkhorstspruit water contamination crisis, which has left more than 800 people ill, reports EWN. The incident has been linked to the City of Tshwane's failure to chlorinate water at the Bronkhorstspruit Treatment Works for three weeks, reportedly following a dispute with its chlorine supplier over a price increase. The plant allegedly continued drawing water from a sewage-polluted river while equipment malfunctioned. The plant manager has been suspended. Bloom said that accountability must extend beyond plant officials to include those responsible at political and administrative levels.

More South African news