Congo-Kinshasa: Cases Top 10,000 in DR Congo Ebola Outbreak

DR Congo has reported more than 10,000 Ebola cases and nearly 4,900 deaths. The outbreak involves a virus for which there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment, complicating efforts to contain its spread.

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo reported that Ebola cases had risen to 10,060, with 4,887 deaths since the outbreak was identified in mid-May.

The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo virus, for which there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has described it as the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history.

Where else have cases been reported?

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Kenya has confirmed nine infections, including two deaths, after a patient traveled from DR Congo through Uganda to the capital, Nairobi.

Nigeria also confirmed an infection in a Swiss woman, the wife of a Swiss diplomat, who fell ill after visiting Uganda. Authorities are investigating where she contracted the virus. She was evacuated to Switzerland.

Why is the outbreak difficult to contain?

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person. It can cause fever, diarrhea and, in some cases, bleeding.

Early symptoms can resemble malaria, potentially delaying isolation and treatment.

The lack of an approved vaccine or specific treatment against the Bundibugyo virus further complicates efforts to control the outbreak.

Are vaccines and treatments being tested?

Clinical trials of two antiviral treatment approaches have been underway since July.

Two further trials are investigating whether the Ervebo vaccine can protect against the Bundibugyo virus. The vaccine is currently approved and recommended only against Ebola virus, formerly known as Zaire ebolavirus.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn