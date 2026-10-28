Kenya: Ruto Seeks Ukambani Support for 2027 Re-Election, Cites Development Record

Machakos — President William Ruto has called on residents of Ukambani to support his re-election bid in 2027, urging the region to move away from what he termed divisive politics and embrace development-focused leadership.

The President made the appeal on Tuesday as he concluded a four-day development tour of Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties, during which he inspected, commissioned and launched projects across 11 constituencies.

Ruto said politics of discrimination, exclusion and tribalism had no place in modern Kenya, arguing that Ukambani had lagged behind in development because of poor political choices.

"Matters of exclusion and marginalisation will never be part of our politics in Kenya going forward," he said.

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He urged residents to assess leaders based on their development records and plans ahead of the 2027 General Election, accusing opposition leaders of lacking a concrete agenda for the country.

Speaking at Kagonde in Masinga Constituency, Machakos County, after launching the construction of the Kagonde-Masinga-Kaewa-Kithyoko road, Ruto warned residents against being swayed by opposition slogans.

"These people will come here and instead of telling you what plans and agenda they have, they will only say: 'Kasongo, one-term and must go'," he said.

The President challenged his political rivals to compete on the basis of their development proposals and achievements, citing investments in roads, healthcare, education, agriculture, housing, student hostels, modern markets and dams.

"You all see what we are doing on roads, health, education, agriculture, housing, modern markets, hostels for students and construction of dams, among other projects. They are visible," he said.

Ruto maintained that insults and name-calling would not improve the lives of Kenyans, urging opposition leaders to present policies capable of addressing the country's challenges.

"My administration has been focusing on issues that resonate with Kenyans and which can uplift their lives. But insults and name-calling cannot transform this country," he said.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua also called on the Kamba community to support the President, arguing that the administration had promoted a more equitable distribution of national resources.

Mutua cautioned residents against what he described as calls to support the opposition without assessing the benefits of working with the national government.

"There are those telling us that what President Ruto is doing for us is our right. Does it mean during the reign of former presidents it was not our right? They should give us a break. President Ruto is a true friend of Ukambani," Mutua said.

Several MPs from the region backed the appeal, urging the Kamba community to reconsider its political position ahead of the next General Election.

Those present included Mwengi Mutuse of Kibwezi West, Vincent Kawaya of Mwala, Basil of Yatta, Caleb Mule of Machakos Town, nominated MP Beth Syengo and Charles Nguna of Mwingi West.

The lawmakers argued that working with the government would help the region secure further investments in roads, water supply and other infrastructure projects.

Mutuse questioned the decision by some Ukambani leaders to engage former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached in 2024.

"We are surprised that leaders from Ukambani are visiting former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua whom we impeached and who has nothing to help the community," he said.

During the tour, the President announced that the government was investing KSh25 billion in the construction of 10 roads covering 360 kilometres across Machakos County.

He added that 700 kilometres of roads were being constructed across the three Ukambani counties.

Ruto also announced an investment of KSh800 million to connect 10,000 households to electricity in Machakos County.

In Masinga Constituency, he said 650 households would be connected to electricity by June 2027.

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The President launched construction of the Kagonde-Masinga-Kaewa-Kithyoko road as part of the infrastructure projects highlighted during the tour.

The Head of State also commissioned the Yatta Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) campus in Matuu, Machakos County, which has an enrolment of 350 students.

He said the expansion of KMTC campuses would increase opportunities for training healthcare workers and support the government's universal healthcare agenda.

"By expanding KMTC campuses, we are providing opportunities for training health staff to strengthen our universal healthcare agenda," he said.

The four-day tour covered projects in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni, with the President using the engagements to highlight his administration's development record while seeking political support ahead of the 2027 General Election.