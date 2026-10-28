Kenya: Victims Compensation Panel Sets Nov 14 Deadline for Claims

Nairobi — The Victims Compensation Panel has announced that it will stop receiving new claims for compensation on November 14, 2026, urging victims who have not yet submitted their applications to do so before the deadline.

In a notice signed by Panel Chairperson and Principal Coordinator Prof. Makau Mutua, the Panel said the claim intake period was nearing its conclusion, with no new claims to be accepted after the November 14 deadline.

Victims seeking compensation for harm suffered have been advised to submit their claims within the remaining period to ensure they are considered under the ongoing process.

The Panel is handling claims arising from different categories of harm, including fatalities, physical injuries, sexual violence, economic losses and other recognised forms of harm.

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The Panel said all claims received by the deadline would undergo a careful verification and authentication process before decisions are made.

Claimants will be informed of the outcomes in due course, according to the notice.

The verification process is intended to establish the authenticity of submitted claims before the Panel determines the appropriate action on each application.

The announcement places emphasis on the need for eligible victims to submit their claims before the deadline, as the Panel moves towards concluding the intake phase.

The Panel urged affected persons who are yet to file their claims to take advantage of the remaining period and submit the necessary information before November 14, 2026.

The notice was signed by Prof. Makau Mutua in his capacity as Chairperson and Principal Coordinator of the Victims Compensation Panel.