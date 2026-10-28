Nigeria: FBI Arrests 9 Nigerians in Fresh Fraud Crackdown - U.S. Mission

The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced a breakthrough in the fight against transnational cybercrime, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arresting nine suspects in Nigeria in an operation targeting scam centres stealing billions of dollars from Americans.

FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed this in a post on X, which was reposted by the US Mission in Nigeria, saying the operation, code-named Operation Blackout, is taking the fight directly to international cybercriminal networks.

According to Patel, the Nigeria operation delivered nine arrests, seizure of 53 electronic devices and identification of $11 million in potentially freezable funds across multiple countries.

"Operation Blackout is taking the fight directly to the international cybercriminal networks stealing billions from Americans," Patel said.

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"These scam centres exploit innocent victims, steal life savings, and operate across international borders believing they are beyond the reach of law enforcement. They're wrong," he stated.

He commended Nigerian law enforcement and partners in London for their cooperation.

"Thanks to Nigerian law enforcement and our partners in London for their outstanding cooperation," Patel said, warning: "To the criminals targeting Americans from overseas: Justice will find you."

While the FBI did not name the Nigerian agency involved or the locations of the arrests, the operation is part of a wider international enforcement exercise coordinated from London.

According to the US Department of Justice, the broader crackdown resulted in 28 arrests across Nigeria and Ghana and the seizure of hundreds of electronic devices.

The operation also involved Meta and 14 other technology companies, leading to the removal of more than 3.7 million fraudulent accounts, pages and groups linked to West African scam networks.

Reports indicate that 19 of the arrests were made in Ghana, where 117 victims, said to have been trafficked and forced to work in a residential compound running scam operations, are pending repatriation to Nigeria.