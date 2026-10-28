Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga's Ex-Wife Mubaiwa Removed from Remand After Seven Years on Attempted Murder Trial

Marry Mubaiwa has been removed from remand after spending seven years facing an attempted murder charge involving her former husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, with Harare magistrate Musaiona Shotgame ruling against the State's bid to postpone proceedings.

An emotional Mubaiwa celebrated the decision outside court, declaring victory after years of legal battles, deteriorating health and repeated delays in a case that had been nearing the stage of Chiwenga's testimony before the trial was thrown into uncertainty by the elevation of the presiding magistrate to the High Court.

"Ah tahwina isu (we have won). I'm so happy. Mrs B has done a lot of work. She has done very well. She has done great. It has been unfair, but today brought justice. I'm so proud of her," Mubaiwa said, praising her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa.

The prosecution had sought a postponement, but Shotgame refused, bringing a major development in a case that has remained unresolved for seven years.

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Mtetwa described the ruling as a victory that had come far too late, arguing that her client's constitutional rights had been violated by the prolonged proceedings.

"A judgment like this ought to have come even before 2022, especially when Mary went through serious health issues," she said.

"For the past 22 months, this case has not gone on because the complainant was not coming to court."

Mtetwa said the magistrate had correctly questioned why no arrest warrant had been issued against Chiwenga, who repeatedly failed to attend court despite being warned.

She also welcomed his observations on equality before the law, saying Mubaiwa's lengthy stay on remand was unjustifiable.

"I'm glad he talked about the issue of equality of all before the law, that Marry's rights were violated because seven years on remand is pretty long," she said.

"Yes, it is victory but it is hollow because it came so late."

The lawyer said the defence was aware that the State might seek to reopen the matter, adding that they would deal with any such move when it arose.

Mubaiwa, Chiwenga's former wife, has faced a series of criminal proceedings following the breakdown of their marriage in 2019. The attempted murder allegations stem from events during Chiwenga's hospitalisation in South Africa, when he was receiving treatment for a serious medical condition.

During earlier proceedings, the State's case included testimony from Chiwenga's personal doctor, former Deputy Health Minister John Mangwiro, who alleged that Mubaiwa pulled out an intravenous tube inserted into the vice president's chest while he was hospitalised.

Mangwiro told the court that he heard Chiwenga screaming in agony after the alleged incident, prompting medical personnel to rush into the room.

He said the incident did not cause significant damage because staff intervened before the situation deteriorated.

"There was nothing we could do, the accused was a very powerful woman at that time. She would decide what to do next," Mangwiro told the court during his testimony.

The doctor also alleged that Mubaiwa sometimes demanded privacy with Chiwenga during his hospitalisation and that he subsequently reported his concerns to the Office of the President and Cabinet by telephone.

Mtetwa vigorously challenged the account, questioning why the alleged incident was not reflected in recorded hospital statements and why other witnesses had not mentioned the attempted murder allegations in their statements.

The defence also questioned the absence of forensic results relating to blood allegedly found on Chiwenga's T-shirt and challenged Mangwiro over the handling of medical personnel involved in the vice president's treatment.

Mtetwa accused the witness of fabricating evidence, arguing that the allegations were an afterthought following the collapse of the couple's marriage.

Mangwiro disputed the defence's challenges during his testimony.

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The case had reached an advanced stage, with Chiwenga expected to testify after Mangwiro completed his evidence. However, the elevation of the previous presiding magistrate, Feresi Chakanyuka, to the High Court bench disrupted the proceedings, with the State indicating that the trial would have to start afresh.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti had told the court that the State was locating witnesses and reissuing summons to facilitate the restart.

The proposed restart threatened to prolong Mubaiwa's stay on remand despite the case having been before the courts for seven years.

Mubaiwa, through Mtetwa, had argued that the State should not continue keeping her on remand when the proceedings had repeatedly stalled and the complainant had allegedly failed to attend court for an extended period.

The latest ruling marks a significant turn in the long-running case, although the State could still consider its legal options.

Mtetwa said the ruling was welcome, even if justice had taken far too long to arrive.