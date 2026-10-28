Nigeria: Police Rescue 29 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 34 Foreigners in Benue - Official

He said the command also killed a suspected bandit and recovered 16 rounds of ammunition and cartridges.

The Police Command in Benue says it has rescued 29 kidnapped victims, arrested 48 suspects, including 34 foreign nationals, and recovered seven locally fabricated firearms.

The Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Makurdi while briefing journalists on the command's operational achievements in October.

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He said the 34 foreign nationals comprised 16 Cameroonians arrested in Otukpo on 9 October over concerns about their travel documents and immigration status, and 18 Nigeriens intercepted at Orokam on 22 October while travelling to Ikom, Cross River.

Mr Nwadiogbu said the suspects were being investigated, adding that the Nigeria Immigration Service would help verify their status and determine appropriate action under the law.

He said the command also killed a suspected bandit and recovered 16 rounds of ammunition and cartridges.

On kidnapping, the commissioner said four passengers abducted after gunmen attacked a commercial vehicle along the Uzer axis of Ayilamo-Tse-Abi Road in Logo Local Government Area on 5 October were rescued.

He said the driver was killed, while the passengers were rescued through a joint operation involving the police, Operation Whirl Stroke, Benue State Civil Protection Guards and local hunters.

Mr Nwadiogbu added that 17 farmers abducted from Tse-Acha and Tse-Wuam communities in Bamun Village, Logo, were rescued on 7 October through a joint operation involving security personnel and local vigilantes.

He said eight kidnapped victims, including a Reverend Father, were also rescued in Ohimini Local Government Area following their abduction along Ugbokolo-Ajegbe-Awume Road on 13 October.

According to him, two victims were rescued on 16 October, while the remaining six were freed on 18 October.

He said the victims were taken to the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Otukpo, for medical examination and treatment, while two suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction.

The commissioner also disclosed that the command was investigating cases of child abuse, homicide, cult-related violence and defilement.

He said a suspect, Hemen Wuese, was arrested over the alleged abuse of two children in Injorov Village, Turan, Kwande Local Government Area, on 5 October.

According to him, the children were allegedly subjected to severe physical abuse over an accusation involving N14,500, resulting in the death of one of them.

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He said the surviving child was rescued and was in stable condition, while the deceased child's body was deposited for autopsy.

Mr Nwadiogbu further said three suspects were arrested following an alleged cult-related attack on a resident along Maiduguri Street, Wadata, Makurdi, on Oct. 14.

He said the victim was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Apir, but later died, adding that investigations were ongoing to establish the suspects' individual roles.

He also disclosed that a 60-year-old man was arrested over the alleged defilement of a 10-year-old girl in Igumale, Ado Local Government Area.

The commissioner said the victim was taken for medical examination and treatment, while investigations continued.

On other security operations, Nwadiogbu said a suspected bandit was neutralised on 2 October during an encounter with Operation Zenda Joint Task Force personnel along Amaafu-Abaji Road in Katsina-Ala.

He said a locally fabricated firearm was recovered, while other suspected members of the group fled.

The commissioner urged residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information to security agencies to help prevent crime, identify threats and rescue victims.

He reaffirmed the command's commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring that offenders were brought to justice through lawful means.

(NAN)