Kenya: Judiciary to Train 400 Personnel Ahead of 2027 Elections, Koome Says

28 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has assured Kenyans that the Judiciary is taking steps to prepare for the resolution of electoral disputes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Koome said the Judiciary would begin a phased rollout of electoral dispute resolution training this week, targeting more than 400 judges and other judicial personnel.

She said the initiative is designed to strengthen the courts' capacity to handle election-related cases and ensure that disputes are resolved fairly and on their merits.

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"Every case will be considered on its merit, and any litigant will be given fair treatment," Koome said.

The Chief Justice emphasised that the Judiciary was treating preparations for the 2027 elections as a high priority, given the importance of timely and impartial resolution of disputes arising from the electoral process.

She also highlighted the need for courts to pay particular attention to digital evidence, which may feature prominently in election-related litigation.

Koome urged political leaders, political parties and their agents to respect the independence of the Judiciary as the country prepares for the polls.

She stressed the importance of distinguishing allegations from established facts in electoral disputes, reinforcing the need for evidence-based judicial decisions.

The phased training is part of the Judiciary's preparations to strengthen its institutional capacity to handle election petitions and other disputes that may arise before, during and after the August 2027 General Election.

The Judiciary plays a key role in resolving electoral disputes, including petitions challenging election results, in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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