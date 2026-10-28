Kenya: UAE Honours Two Kenyan Cabin Crew for Bravery During Flydubai Emergency

Nairobi — Two Kenyan cabin crew members, David Kimotho and John Muchina, have been honoured by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their actions during a mid-air emergency aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 in September.

The two were among the crew members awarded the First Class Order of Zayed II in recognition of their courage and efforts to protect passengers during the incident.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented the honours on behalf of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The incident occurred on September 30, 2026, when Flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Israel, experienced a security incident in the cockpit.

The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing. Members of the crew sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, according to the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority.

Flydubai said crew members aboard the aircraft helped secure the plane and divert it safely to Tabuk. The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew were accounted for.

The emergency prompted an investigation by the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The recognition of Kimotho and Muchina highlights the role played by cabin crew in responding to an in-flight emergency and helping safeguard passengers during a potentially dangerous situation.