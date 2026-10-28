Kenya: Civic Alliance Urges Kenyans to Reject Political Violence Ahead of 2027 Polls

Nairobi — People's Agenda, a civic initiative seeking to promote citizen participation and accountable leadership, has urged Kenyans to reject political violence and demand issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The initiative, also known as Wasemavyo Wakenya, was launched by the Slums Outreach Programme (SOP) on Tuesday at the Wangari Maathai Conference Room at August 7th Memorial Park in Nairobi.

The launch brought together civic representatives, Muslim leaders, officials from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) and other stakeholders to discuss peaceful electoral competition, civic education and public accountability.

Businessman Nick Ndolo, who is seeking the Embakasi South parliamentary seat, urged political leaders and their supporters to maintain peace before, during and after the elections, regardless of the outcome.

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He cautioned against leaders using violence or incitement to advance their political ambitions, saying electoral competition should not divide communities.

Ndolo identified water shortages and youth unemployment as major challenges facing residents of Embakasi South, pledging to pursue development initiatives to address them if elected.

He linked unemployment to the vulnerability of some young people to political manipulation, arguing that a lack of economic opportunities can push them into violence and political goonism.

Ndolo called for greater investment in job creation and economic empowerment, saying young people should have opportunities to earn a living rather than be recruited to disrupt political contests.

Citizens urged to prioritise policies

People's Agenda seeks to shift political campaigns away from personality-driven politics towards issue-based leadership, encouraging voters to assess candidates on their policies, development plans and ability to address community needs.

Through civic education, community forums and citizen-led engagements, organisers intend to provide residents across all 47 counties with platforms to raise concerns, scrutinise political manifestos and hold elected leaders accountable for their promises.

The initiative will also encourage voters to understand their constitutional rights and reject political inducements in favour of informed electoral choices.

Stakeholders at the launch emphasised the importance of responsible political engagement and national cohesion as Kenya prepares for the next General Election.

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Organisers urged Kenyans to exercise their democratic rights peacefully, engage in constructive debate and reject violence throughout the electoral process.

Operating under the slogan "Your Voice. Your Views. Peace. Our Shared Future," People's Agenda aims to amplify citizens' concerns and promote a more inclusive, accountable and peaceful electoral process in 2027.