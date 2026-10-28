Rwanda: The Road Less Travelled - the Hidden Burden of Breast Cancer

opinion

One can prepare for a medical appointment, but nothing quite prepares a woman to hear these words: "You have breast cancer." At that moment, the future can feel uncertain. Questions about treatment, family, work, finances, and survival may arrive all at once.

Throughout October, I have come across numerous breast cancer awareness messages, emphasising early detection and timely treatment, but they also made me reflect on a less visible part of the journey: the mental burden of living with breast cancer.

Fear and anxiety often stick around at every stage, from the minute a report is given to treatment - battles they were never prepared to fight and an aspect of care that rarely receives attention.

In 2023, a study of patients receiving breast cancer care at the Butaro Cancer Centre of Excellence found that 42.6 per cent experienced depression symptoms and 40.9 per cent experienced anxiety. The findings that make one sit back and wonder: is this not another hill, adding to Rwanda's thousand hills?

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The numbers do not tell the whole story. Behind every diagnosis is a person trying to make sense of what comes next. Treatment may mean surgery or numerous hospital visits, changes that do not pause the rest of life. Family, work, and future, all weighing heavily on the mind.

In the line of my work, some women have described the experience as shameful because of how their communities may treat them, particularly if treatment involves surgically removing the affected breast. Others fear a diagnosis so deeply that seeking medical advice becomes overwhelming. But where misinformation or fear stand between someone and the care they need, silence only makes the road harder to travel.

Raising awareness is therefore about more than recognizing symptoms or encouraging women to seek medical attention. It must also mean creating spaces where they can speak honestly about their fears without feeling judged. No one should pretend to be strong when life feels overwhelming, nor should they feel that emotional support means loss of hope.

Rwanda has continued to strengthen its response to cancer. The National Cancer Control Plan for 2025-2029 oversees not only diagnosis and treatment but has also emphasized the quality of life of people affected by cancer, focusing on psychological support as one special armor in achieving better outcomes and the success of the fight against this double-edged enemy of life.

There is a reason for hope, but hope should never be a demand placed on patients to remain positive. Timely treatment can improve the chances of better outcomes, while support will be a companion on the journey.

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As October draws to a close, someone is seated with a report informing them of a journey of a series of treatments they can't even pronounce. So, look beyond the pink ribbons and awareness posts. Communities can challenge myths and replace them with understanding. Health providers can make psychological well-being part of routine cancer care, while policymakers and health institutions can ensure that support is recognized and adequately resourced.

There are giants on every mountain, and the journey is truly difficult. So, no one should walk this journey alone. Sometimes, support means words like " you are not alone." Let us carry these conversations beyond October, making compassion and meaningful support an integral part of the care we offer every day. From family, friends, workplaces, and the nation.

The writer is Global Surgery Research Assistant at the University of Global Health Equity.