Rwanda: Musanze Cycling Centre Set for Renovation Under New Management

The Africa Cycling Centre in Musanze is set for renovation following an agreement between the Rwandan government and new management firm Luma & Lua.

The agreement was announced in a statement issued after a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Monday, October 26.

Under the agreement, Luma & Lua will oversee the redevelopment and management of the facility, which serves as a regional and continental development satellite of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Cycling Centre (WCC).

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David Mugabe, Executive Director of the Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY), said the facility, built in 2014, no longer meets the standards required by the UCI to fulfil its intended role, prompting the search for an investor to upgrade it.

"The investor, Luma & Lua, has come in to renovate the facility, and the revenue generated will be shared according to an agreed percentage," Mugabe told Times Sport.

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Although the renovation timeline has yet to be announced, the redevelopment plan includes several additions aimed at improving athletes' training and recovery.

The proposed upgrades include a spa area featuring a sauna, massage rooms and a cold plunge pool, alongside a swimming pool, hot tub, mountain bike park, upgraded bicycle garage, modern gym and indoor training facilities.

The improvements are expected to enhance the centre's capacity to support cycling development by providing athletes with better training, fitness and recovery facilities.

The Musanze facility is the second UCI World Cycling Centre satellite in Africa, following the establishment of the centre in Paarl, South Africa, in 2005.

Beyond Africa, the UCI operates similar centres in countries including China, New Zealand, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Japan, South Korea, India and Portugal as part of its efforts to nurture cycling talent and expand access to high-performance training facilities worldwide.