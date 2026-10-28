Rwanda: Hearing Care Must Become Accessible to Every Child

The inauguration of an ear diagnosis and rehabilitation centre at Rwanda Military Hospital in Kanombe is a commendable development in a field where timely intervention can determine a child's ability to communicate, learn, and participate fully in society.

Opened by First Lady Jeannette Kagame and Morocco's Princess Lalla Asmaa on October 26, the centre adds a much-needed service to Rwanda's hearing healthcare landscape. Its early figures are encouraging: about 50 children have received treatment in one week, while another 100 have received hearing aids. These numbers point to a clear need for services that can identify hearing difficulties early and provide appropriate care.

But the significance of this development should be measured not only by the centre's opening or the number of patients served in its first week. It should also be measured by how many children who would otherwise go undiagnosed can now access treatment, and whether they can sustain that care over time.

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Hearing loss is not simply a medical concern. When undetected or untreated, it can affect speech development, classroom participation, educational achievement and social inclusion. Children who cannot hear adequately may struggle to follow lessons, while their difficulties can be mistaken for learning problems. Early screening and intervention are therefore essential, particularly before children fall behind in school.

Yet a facility alone cannot resolve the barriers that prevent families from seeking or completing treatment. Disability advocates estimate that one hearing aid costs about $127, while a pair costs around $300. For many households, this is a substantial expense. Rwanda also has about 40 ear, nose and throat professionals, including those still in training. Expanding access will require not only equipment and infrastructure, but also more specialists and sustainable arrangements to make hearing aids and follow-up services affordable.

The memorandum of understanding signed by Imbuto Foundation and Morocco's Lalla Asmaa Foundation offers an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in diagnosis, rehabilitation, education and inclusion. Such partnerships are most valuable when they build lasting local capacity through specialist training, knowledge exchange and reliable access to assistive devices.

Rwanda's existing Winsiga Ndumva programme, launched in 2023 by the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, UNICEF, and ATscale, provides another foundation to build on. The priority should be to connect these efforts, strengthen early screening, and ensure children can move from diagnosis to treatment without unnecessary delays or prohibitive costs.

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Equally important is confronting the stigma surrounding hearing impairment. Families need accurate information, and children with hearing difficulties need schools and communities equipped to support them rather than exclude them.