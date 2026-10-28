Africa: CAF to Host Clubs Workshop in Cairo to Prepare Qualified Teams for 2026/27 Interclub Group Stage

· CAF to bring together representatives of clubs in the Group Stage of the CAF Interclub Competitions

· Two-day workshop to focus on competition regulations, refereeing, VAR, commercial obligations and media operationsThe Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") will hold a two-day Clubs Workshop this week to prepare qualified clubs for the start of the Group Stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27.

The workshop, which is scheduled for Thursday, 29 October and Friday, 30 October 2026 will take place in Cairo, Egypt, bringing together club representatives to address key technical, administrative and operational requirements ahead of the continental competitions.

It will take place one day after the CAF Interclub Group Stage Draw on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, at the Egyptian Football Association Headquarters in Cairo, where the 16 qualified clubs in each competition will discover their opponents.

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The workshop will cover competition regulations, match organisation, refereeing, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) procedures, anti-doping requirements and club responsibilities.

Participating clubs will also receive guidance on commercial regulations, television production, digital activities and media operations, as well as stadium safety and security, disciplinary matters and professional football.

The sessions will provide an opportunity for club officials to engage directly with CAF's relevant departments, clarify competition procedures and strengthen coordination ahead of the Group Stages.

The initiative forms part of CAF's continued efforts under the leadership of President Dr Patrice Motsepe to improve professionalism, operational standards and the financial sustainability of African club football.

CAF has increased its financial investment in the two competitions, with the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League winners set to receive a record USD 6 million, while the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup champions will earn USD 4 million.

CAF will also provide USD 100,000 to clubs eliminated in the Preliminary Rounds to assist with travel and other logistical expenses, further supporting clubs participating in continental football.

The increased financial support forms part of CAF's broader strategy to improve the competitiveness of its Interclub competitions, strengthen the financial sustainability of African clubs and expand opportunities for teams across the continent.

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The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Group Stages will each feature 16 clubs divided into four groups of four, with the opening matches scheduled for 27-29 November 2026.

For further information on the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, visit www.cafonline.com.

Further Enquiries:

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com