Egypt: Watch Live - TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27 Group Stage Draws Today in Cairo

27 October 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") will conduct the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27 Group Stage Draws today, Wednesday, 28 October in Cairo, Egypt.

Football fans can follow both draws live on CAF's official YouTube channel, CAF TV, and across CAF's official digital platforms.

The draw proceedings will take place as follows:

· TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup:14h00 Cairo time (11h00GMT)

· TotalEnergies CAF Champions League:15h00 Cairo time (12h00GMT)

The draws will determine the Group Stage opponents for Africa's leading clubs as they continue their pursuit of continental glory.

Four former African internationals will serve as Draw Assistants for the two competitions.

Burkina Faso's Alain Traoré and Sudan's Mudather Eltaieb will assist with the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Draw, while Tunisia's Oussama Darragi and Cameroon's Achille Emana will assist with the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Draw.

Fans can follow the draw proceedings and reactions across CAF's digital platforms using #TotalEnergiesCAFCL and #TotalEnergiesCAFCC.

WATCH LIVE: CAF TV - Official YouTube Channel

For more information on the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, visit www.cafonline.com.

Read the original article on CAF.

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