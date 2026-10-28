Kenya: Rose Mulwa, Children and Two Police Officers Charged With Lawyer's Murder

Nairobi — Rose Mulwa, the wife of Professor David Ndetei, and four other suspects have denied murdering former city lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

Mulwa, her two children, Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Julius Kipkoech Churuiyot and Kennedy Kipkemei Borboroi appeared before Justice Diana Kavedza at the Kibera High Court, where they pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The five are accused of murdering Mbobu on September 9, 2025.

Through their defence lawyers, the accused persons applied to be released on bond. However, the prosecution opposed the application, arguing that Mulwa and her two children are also facing a separate murder charge over the death of Dr Victoria Mutiso.

The separate case is pending before Justice Alexander Muteti at the Milimani High Court.

Justice Kavedza directed probation officers to prepare pre-bail reports for the five accused persons to assist the court in determining their application for release on bond.

The reports are expected to be presented on November 19, 2026, for consideration.

The court directed the accused persons to return on November 24, 2026, for further directions.

The five remain presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.