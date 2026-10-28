Rwanda: BPR Bank Rwanda Appoints Xavier Shema As Acting Md After Patience Mutesi Exit

28 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — BPR Bank Rwanda has appointed Executive Director for Commercial Businesses Xavier Mugisha Shema as acting managing director following the planned departure of Patience Mutesi at the end of October.

In a public notice, the bank said Mutesi will leave the lender on October 31, 2026, to pursue other interests, bringing to an end her tenure that began in February 2023.

Shema will assume the acting role on November 1, subject to regulatory approvals, as the bank prepares to begin the process of recruiting a substantive managing director.

The leadership transition comes as BPR Bank continues to consolidate its operations following the merger of KCB Bank Rwanda and Banque Populaire du Rwanda, a restructuring that brought the two banking businesses under one institution.

The bank's board credited Mutesi with steering the lender's growth and transformation during the integration period, citing improved business performance and customer experience.

"The Board of Directors and the Management Team acknowledge her decision with regret and extend their sincere appreciation for her leadership and dedicated service since taking over as the MD in February 2023," the bank said.

It added that Mutesi had spearheaded the bank's transformation following the merger, while wishing Shema success as he takes on the interim leadership responsibilities.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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