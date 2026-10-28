Liberia: Food Authority Launches Nationwide Inspections of Hospital Kitchens

MONROVIA — The Food Authority of Liberia (FAL) has launched nationwide inspections of food preparation and catering services at hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities to ensure that meals served to patients, healthcare workers, and visitors meet required food safety and hygiene standards.

The exercise, which began at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital (JFK) in Sinkor, Monrovia, on Oct. 23, aims to identify food safety risks, prevent contamination, and reduce foodborne illnesses, particularly among patients and other vulnerable populations.

According to a statement published on the authority's social media page, the initiative was officially commissioned Oct. 19 by FAL Acting Director General Georgette N. Gray, following consultations with Health Minister Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto.

Speaking at the launch of the field inspections, FAL Deputy Director General for Technical Services Theophilus Ndorbor emphasized the importance of maintaining strict food safety standards in healthcare facilities.

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"These inspections are essential to protecting patients and other vulnerable groups from food safety risks. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities must maintain high standards of food hygiene, sanitation, handling, and storage to prevent food contamination and foodborne illnesses," Ndorbor said.

According to FAL, inspection teams will assess food preparation procedures, handling practices, storage conditions, environmental sanitation and the personal hygiene of food handlers.

The teams will also examine compliance with applicable food safety regulations, identify potential health risks and document areas requiring corrective measures.

The authority said the exercise is being conducted under the National Food and Feed Quality and Safety Act of 2019 and relevant provisions of Liberia's Public Health Law.

FAL maintained that strengthening food safety compliance in healthcare facilities is essential to preventing contamination and protecting patients, medical personnel and visitors from avoidable health risks.

Meanwhile, JFK Chief Executive Officer Dr. Linda A. Birch welcomed the inspections and pledged the hospital's full cooperation with the authority's inspection teams.

According to FAL, Birch expressed appreciation to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, through Health Minister Kpoto, for supporting the operationalization of the Food Authority.

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She emphasized the importance of food safety in disease prevention and the promotion of public health, noting that unsafe food can expose individuals to foodborne illnesses.

Birch also highlighted the relationship between dietary practices and certain noncommunicable diseases, including diabetes, hypertension and some forms of cancer.

She noted that food safety and proper nutrition remain important components of healthcare delivery, particularly for patients receiving treatment in medical facilities.

The Food Authority disclosed that findings from the inspections will be documented and shared with the Ministry of Health and the management of the respective healthcare institutions.

According to the authority, the reports will help identify deficiencies, guide corrective actions and strengthen food safety practices across the healthcare sector.

FAL also called on hospital administrators, chief medical officers, catering service providers, and food handlers to fully cooperate with inspection teams as the nationwide exercise continues.

The authority stressed that cooperation from healthcare institutions is necessary to ensure compliance with food safety regulations and improve the quality of meals prepared and served within medical facilities.