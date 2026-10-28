Liberia Launches U.S.$1m Project to Curb Illegal Mining, Boost Revenue

Published: October 28, 2026

MONROVIA -- The Liberian government has launched a US$1 million project to formalize artisanal and small-scale mining operations, improve miners' working conditions, combat illegal mining and increase government revenue from the country's mineral resources.

By Masefane Konneh

The Formalization of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining for Peace and Security (FASMIN) Project was officially launched Monday, Oct. 26, at the Ministry of Mines and Energy in Monrovia.

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The initiative is part of a joint project involving Liberia and Sierra Leone, supported by a US$2 million grant from the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), with US$1 million allocated to Liberia.

By 2028, Liberia aims to increase licensed artisanal and small-scale mining operators from 300 to 500, establish 15 formalized mining cooperatives and train at least 500 mining operators and 150 regulatory personnel.

Speaking on behalf of Mines and Energy Minister R. Matenokay Tingban, Deputy Minister for Administration Eudora Blay-Pritchard described the initiative as a significant step toward improving transparency, safety and environmental protection in the mining sector.

She said artisanal mining provides livelihoods for thousands of Liberians, particularly in rural communities where formal employment opportunities remain limited.

However, she acknowledged that informal mining exposes operators to unsafe working conditions, limited financing, inadequate legal protection and restricted market opportunities.

She said the situation also undermines government revenue collection.

"The government's position is clear, formalization must protect miners, improve their livelihoods, strengthen our institutions, and ensure that Liberia benefits fairly from its mineral wealth, with sound environmental stewardship," Blay-Pritchard said.

According to the ministry, FASMIN will focus on strengthening regulatory institutions, formalizing mining operations and improving project coordination and management.

The initiative will support the Ministry of Mines and Energy and environmental institutions in strengthening enforcement, improving field monitoring and promoting responsible mineral resource management.

Planned activities include digitizing administrative procedures, improving data collection and providing modern monitoring equipment.

The project will also help miners obtain licenses, establish cooperatives, improve extraction methods and access training and financing.

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Additionally, it will promote occupational safety, environmental protection and mercury-free mineral processing where feasible, while expanding opportunities for women and young people.

Deputy Minister for Planning, Research and Development Fahnseth B. Mulbah, who chairs the FASMIN Steering Committee, outlined the project's implementation framework and its potential to address longstanding challenges in the sector.

Representing the African Development Bank, Jeffrey Kwame Ahadie, speaking on behalf of the bank's country manager, reaffirmed the institution's support for improved mineral resource governance and mining communities.

The project also seeks to reduce mining-related injuries, prevent child labor, rehabilitate mined-out areas and strengthen compliance with environmental regulations.

Blay-Pritchard emphasized that successful implementation would require cooperation among government institutions, development partners, mining operators, traditional leaders and affected communities.

She called for transparent procurement, regular monitoring, financial audits and strict accountability, warning against corruption, unofficial fees and misuse of project resources.

The deputy minister encouraged miners to embrace formalization and urged women and young people to take advantage of opportunities under the initiative.