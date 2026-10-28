Liberia: Church Aid Launches Water Justice Forum, Raises Alarm Over River Pollution in Liberia

MONROVIA — Church Aid Incorporated (CAI) has launched the Liberia Water Justice Forum, with its Board Chairman, Bishop Kortu Brown, calling on religious leaders, civil society organizations and human rights advocates to intensify efforts against the alleged pollution of rivers and streams by concession companies operating across Liberia.

Brown warned that the contamination of natural water sources threatens the health and livelihoods of rural communities, many of which depend on rivers and streams for drinking, cooking, farming and other essential activities.

The bishop, who also serves as general overseer of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church International, described access to safe drinking water as a fundamental human rights issue that requires stronger public advocacy and institutional accountability.

Speaking during the forum's launch in Brewerville, Brown urged religious institutions and civil society organizations to move beyond discussions and actively challenge practices that expose communities to unsafe water.

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He maintained that the pollution of rivers and streams by concession companies constitutes a violation of the rights of affected residents, particularly those living in rural areas with limited access to alternative water sources.

According to Brown, religious leaders and human rights organizations have a responsibility to speak out when economic activities threaten the environment and the well-being of communities.

He emphasized that concession companies must conduct their operations responsibly and ensure that their activities do not compromise the safety of water resources used by surrounding populations.

The Church Aid board chairman also called for greater collaboration among faith-based institutions, civil society organizations and other stakeholders to strengthen advocacy for environmental protection and access to safe drinking water.

The newly launched Liberia Water Justice Forum is intended to provide a platform for coordinated advocacy, public awareness and engagement on challenges affecting water access and environmental protection.

The initiative seeks to bring together religious leaders, civil society organizations, human rights advocates and institutions working in the water sector to identify challenges and advance practical solutions.

Meanwhile, Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) Secretary-General Rev. Dr. Christopher Toe welcomed the initiative, expressing support for efforts aimed at ensuring that all Liberians have access to clean and safe drinking water.

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Toe described the continued lack of safe drinking water in many communities as disappointing, particularly given Liberia's abundant rivers, streams and other natural water resources.

He stressed that the availability of water resources should translate into improved access to safe water for citizens, regardless of their location or economic circumstances.

The LCC secretary-general called for stronger cooperation among religious institutions, civil society organizations, government agencies and development partners to address the challenges preventing communities from accessing safe drinking water.

He maintained that improving water access requires sustained commitment, public awareness and coordinated action among institutions responsible for protecting water resources and promoting public health.

The forum, held under the theme "Water as a Human Right and Public Good," brought together representatives of several religious and regional organizations.

Participating institutions included the National Muslim Council of Liberia, the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia, the Sierra Leone Council of Churches, the Africa Water Justice Network and the Fellowship of Councils and Churches in West Africa, among others.