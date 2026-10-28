Liberia: Grebo Man's Death Sparks Call for Probe

-Cllr. Kunkunyon Wleh Teh urges police investigation, appeals for calm and justice

MONROVIA, Liberia, October 27, 2026: Prominent Liberian lawyer Cllr. Kunkunyon Wleh Teh has called for a speedy and transparent investigation into the reported disappearance and subsequent death of Mr. Samuel Gekor, a Grebo man in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, amid growing concerns within the Grebo community.

Cllr. Teh, a leading voice in the Grebo community, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and urged the Liberia National Police (LNP) and Ministry of Justice to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's disappearance and death.

He called on the authorities to ensure that anyone found responsible is brought to justice in accordance with the law.

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"Every Liberian deserves the right to life, safety, and dignity, irrespective of tribe, county, or social standing. No family should be left without answers when a loved one dies under troubling circumstances," Teh stressed.

The lawyer, a former student of Bishop Juwel High School in Zwedru, said he maintains strong ties with the community and has personally contacted the bereaved family to express his condolences and solidarity.

While acknowledging the grief, fear and frustration surrounding the incident, Teh appealed to residents, particularly members of the Grebo community, to remain peaceful and allow the relevant authorities to conduct their investigation.

He emphasized that public demands for accountability must be pursued through lawful means, warning that violence or retaliatory actions could further endanger lives and deepen divisions among communities.

Teh also urged investigators to provide timely updates to the bereaved family and the public, stressing that transparency and credible findings are essential to maintaining public confidence in the justice process.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the bereaved family and the wider Grebo community in their pursuit of justice.

"Justice must be pursued, truth must prevail, and peace must be preserved," he concluded.