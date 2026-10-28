Liberia: CSOs Demand Freeze On New Mining Deals

MONROVIA, Liberia, October 28, 2026: A coalition of civil society organizations (CSOs) has called on the Liberian government to suspend the allocation and ratification of new Mineral Development Agreements (MDAs) until a comprehensive mineral and mining law is enacted.

The CSO Consortium on Minerals, Mining and Inclusive Sustainable Development made the call Tuesday during a press conference in Monrovia, warning that continued approval of mining agreements under the existing legal framework could undermine transparency, accountability and equitable distribution of mineral wealth.

Reading the consortium's statement, Medica Liberia Country Director Cllr. Yah Vallah Parwon said decades of mineral extraction have failed to deliver meaningful economic benefits to many Liberians, particularly mining-affected communities.

She cited weak regulatory enforcement, corruption, inadequate transparency, environmental degradation and limited community participation as major challenges affecting the sector.

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"We strongly believe entering into new or additional long-term mineral development agreements under an outdated legal framework risk perpetuating existing governance weaknesses and limiting Liberia's ability to secure fair and sustainable benefits," the consortium warned.

The group acknowledged the government's commitment to reforming the mining sector but insisted that the proposed legislation must address longstanding governance, economic, environmental and social challenges.

According to the consortium, consultations held on October 1 and 21 brought together civil society representatives, mining-affected communities, government institutions, development partners and private sector stakeholders to develop recommendations for the proposed law.

The coalition outlined ten priority reforms, including stronger regulatory oversight, public participation, community benefit-sharing, environmental protection and mine rehabilitation.

It also recommended increased Liberian participation in mineral processing, employment and technology transfer, alongside greater protection for women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Other proposals include improved revenue transparency, beneficial ownership disclosure, stronger coordination among regulatory agencies and reforms to artisanal and small-scale mining.

The consortium urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Legislature to prioritize passage of the revised law before approving additional long-term mining agreements.

The statement was endorsed by several organizations, including the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), Integrity Watch Liberia, Sustainable Development Institute, Medica Liberia, ActionAid Liberia and other civil society groups.

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The coalition maintained that comprehensive legal reforms are essential to ensuring Liberia's mineral resources contribute meaningfully to sustainable development and benefit present and future generations.