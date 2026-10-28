Liberia: Judiciary Warns Drivers Against Leaking Court Secrets

GANTA — The Liberian Judiciary has warned its drivers against disclosing confidential information obtained while transporting judges and other judicial officials, stressing that such conduct could undermine the integrity and dignity of the courts.

Judiciary Transport Director Shiwoh Kamara and James A.A. Pierre Judicial Institute Director Cllr. Moses S. Soribah issued the warning Tuesday during the opening of a three-day in-house training program for judicial drivers in Ganta, Nimba County.

The training, organized by the Judiciary's Transport Department in collaboration with the Judicial Institute, seeks to strengthen professionalism, ethical conduct, road safety and confidentiality among drivers assigned to judicial officials.

Addressing participants, Kamara described judicial drivers as an integral part of the justice system, emphasizing that their responsibilities extend beyond transporting judges and other court personnel.

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"You are not just driving; you are part of the justice system. You protect lives, secrets, and the dignity of the court. You are custodians of confidentiality," Kamara stated.

He said the training forms part of Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr.'s efforts to improve professionalism and standardize operations within the Judiciary.

Kamara reminded participants that their appearance, driving habits and conduct reflect directly on the image of the courts.

He urged them to maintain professional standards, dress appropriately and ensure that judicial vehicles are operated responsibly.

The training also emphasized routine vehicle inspections, including daily checks of fuel, engine oil, brake fluid, tire pressure, lights, horns and windshield wipers to ensure roadworthiness and passenger safety.

Participants were further cautioned against using judicial vehicles for unauthorized personal activities.

For his part, Judicial Institute Director Cllr. Moses S. Soribah stressed the importance of maintaining strict confidentiality, particularly when drivers overhear sensitive conversations involving judges.

"When a judge is on the phone while you are driving, that conversation you hear must be very confidential. Do not discuss it at home or with anyone; this is also contempt of court," Soribah warned.

He reminded drivers that vehicles bearing official Judiciary registration plates, commonly identified by the letters "JUD," carry institutional responsibilities and must be operated in a manner that preserves public confidence in the justice system.

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Soribah urged participants to apply the knowledge acquired during the training to improve their professional conduct and service delivery.

The three-day exercise is intended to strengthen discipline, safety awareness and ethical standards among drivers serving the Liberian Judiciary.