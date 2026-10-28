Liberia: Govt to Pump U.S.$30m Monrovia Water Pipeline Initiative

Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has pledged that the Liberian government will continue pursuing between US$25 million and US$30 million to complete the remaining 15.4 kilometers of a major water transmission pipeline intended to improve water supply to Monrovia, Paynesville and surrounding communities.

Speaking at the dedication of the Liberia Urban Water Supply Project at the White Plains water treatment facility, Minister Ngafuan said the first 10 kilometers of the new 48-inch pipeline had been completed, marking a significant step toward replacing aging infrastructure that has repeatedly disrupted water delivery across the capital.

"We will not rest, Mr. Managing Director. We will not rest until we secure that financing," Ngafuan told Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) Managing Director Mohammed Ali, development partners and other stakeholders.

The minister's pledge comes as the government and LWSC seek additional financing to extend the pipeline and complete the broader transmission system, which is expected to improve water delivery, reduce costly repairs and strengthen the reliability of the national water supply network.

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The new pipeline replaces a section of the old 36-inch transmission line constructed in 1968. The aging infrastructure has suffered repeated ruptures, resulting in service interruptions, water losses and expensive emergency repairs.

According to Ali, the old pipeline was originally designed to serve a population of approximately 250,000 to 300,000 people but now supports more than one million residents in Monrovia, Paynesville and nearby communities. He said the pipe had also exceeded its 50-year design life.

"Whenever we raise pumping pressure, the pipe ruptures," Ali said, explaining that each rupture requires at least two weeks of repairs and costs the corporation no less than US$30,000.

The newly installed pipeline is designed to last at least 75 years, accommodate greater water volumes and support increased pressure. It runs from the White Plains water treatment facility, which Ali described as "kilometer zero," to the beginning of the asphalt road in Johnsonville.

Ngafuan acknowledged that financing remains a major challenge for Liberia's water sector, particularly following the withdrawal of support from a major bilateral development partner, whom he did not identify.

He described the sector as having become "an orphan" but insisted that the government would not allow the financing difficulties to derail efforts to expand access to safe and reliable water.

The government and LWSC, he said, are exploring alternative financing opportunities with the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development.

"This sector will not be left behind," the minister declared.

Ngafuan also highlighted an increase in government budgetary support to LWSC, saying allocations had risen from approximately US$1.65 million in fiscal year 2023 to about US$10.1 million in fiscal year 2026 -- roughly six times the earlier amount.

He said the government was also undertaking studies aimed at improving water supply in Buchanan, River Gee County and other parts of the country.

Emphasizing the corporation's national responsibility, Ngafuan challenged LWSC to look beyond Monrovia and prioritize water access across Liberia.

"This corporation is not the Monrovia Water and Sewer Corporation. It is the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation," he said.

The minister's remarks underscored the need for a nationwide approach to water infrastructure development, particularly in communities where access to reliable piped water remains limited.

Ali said the current project had its roots more than a decade ago, during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. The Liberia Urban Water Supply Project was signed in April 2016 as a US$20 million World Bank credit, with an initial closing date of June 30, 2021.

The project was designed to expand access to piped water and improve LWSC's operational efficiency.

According to Ali, the first phase achieved most of its objectives in 2019, two years ahead of schedule. The work rehabilitated and expanded Monrovia's water distribution network and restored services to several communities, including Capitol Bypass, GSA Road, Robertsfield Highway, Broad Street and Logan Town.

Following that performance, the government and the World Bank agreed to provide US$30 million in additional financing, comprising a US$25 million credit and a US$5 million grant.

The additional funding supported the construction of an express water line from the Fish Market to central Monrovia, a one-million-gallon reservoir in Paynesville, and the pipeline dedicated this week.

However, Ali explained that implementation faced a series of setbacks, including delays in recruiting the project team, lengthy design work and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic reportedly delayed consultant recruitment by approximately one year.

Financing constraints also prevented the project from covering the originally planned 25.4 kilometers of pipeline, forcing the scope to be reduced to the first 10 kilometers.

Ali said the initial contractor bidding process had to be canceled after submitted prices substantially exceeded the available budget. The project subsequently changed consultants to FOSAT Engineering, while Consta Convention completed the pipeline works.

"We are now looking for an opportunity to finance the remaining 15.4 kilometers," Ali said.

Representing the World Bank Liberia office, Senior Country Economist Muhammad Waheed congratulated the government and LWSC on completing the project but cautioned that commissioning the infrastructure was only the beginning of a longer responsibility.

"The lasting value of this investment will depend on keeping the system well operated and maintained," Waheed said.

He stressed the importance of strong institutions and sustained cooperation among the government, LWSC, development partners and communities to ensure that the investment delivers long-term benefits.

For Ngafuan, the ultimate measure of the project's success must be its effect on ordinary Liberians, particularly households and public institutions that continue to experience water shortages.

He said a more dependable water supply should reduce the money families spend on alternative sources, improve hygiene in schools and markets, and ensure more reliable services for hospitals, clinics and businesses.

The minister also highlighted the disproportionate burden of water shortages on women and children, who often spend considerable time and effort obtaining water for household use.

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"Clean water protects health. Clean water preserves dignity. Clean water supports businesses and contributes to economic growth," he said.

Reflecting on the civil conflict that damaged public infrastructure around White Plains and Mount Coffee, Ngafuan urged Liberians to avoid divisions that could undermine the country's peace and development.

He also defended the continuation of projects initiated by previous administrations, arguing that development initiatives should not be abandoned simply because political leadership changes.

According to the minister, infrastructure development must be separated from partisan politics, with successive governments building on earlier investments rather than allowing unfinished projects to deteriorate.

Ngafuan acknowledged that Liberia's available resources remain insufficient to address every national need simultaneously. Even billions of dollars, he said, would not be enough to resolve all development challenges at once, making prioritization and effective resource allocation essential.

He thanked residents and communities along the pipeline route for their patience during construction, particularly in enduring traffic disruptions and delays.

With the first 10 kilometers completed, the government now faces the task of securing the additional financing required to finish the remaining 15.4 kilometers.

For Monrovia and surrounding communities, the outcome will help determine whether the new pipeline becomes part of a fully completed transmission system capable of delivering more reliable water to a growing population -- or whether financing constraints continue to delay the full benefits of the investment.