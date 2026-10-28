Tanzania: First VP Urges Blend of Religious, Secular Education

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR First Vice-President Othman Masoud Othman has urged parents, teachers and guardians to combine religious and secular education to raise children who uphold moral values, respect others and contribute to peace and national development.

He said children needed proper guidance from an early age to develop strong character and a sense of responsibility towards society.

Mr Othman made the remarks during the graduation ceremony of Al-Ssa-Aadah School and Madrasa at Chimba Mpambani, in Tumbe Constituency, North Pemba Region.

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"By raising our children properly and supervising their upbringing, we will create a society that fears God and avoids selfish interests," he said.

He said combining religious instruction with secular education would help produce responsible leaders and professionals who exercise their duties honestly and respect others' rights.

Mr Othman added that people equipped with both forms of education would be better prepared to reject corruption, oppression and other practices that undermine society.

He commended the school's management for establishing an institution committed to strengthening moral values and nurturing children's spiritual development, describing religious education as essential to developing selfdiscipline and responsible behaviour.

Using an analogy to explain the role of adults in children's upbringing, he said: "A child is like a log lying in the forest; it is the responsibility of parents, guardians and teachers to take it and shape it into something beautiful."

During the ceremony, Mr Othman presented certificates to 14 pupils who had completed pre-primary education.