Tanzania Hails Its Ties With Türkiye As It Celebrates Its 103 Years of Sovereignty

28 October 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — THE Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Ngwaru Jumanne Maghembe, has attended celebrations marking the 103rd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at the event, Dr Maghembe conveyed congratulations and goodwill messages from Tanzanian President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, the government and the people of Tanzania to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the government and the people of Türkiye on the anniversary, which is celebrated annually on October 29.

"President Samia joins the people of Türkiye in celebrating the founding of their modern republic, a significant historical milestone that reflects the country's sovereignty, resilience, national unity and continued commitment to promoting peace, stability and prosperity," he said.

Maghembe said the celebrations provided an opportunity to reflect on the longstanding and friendly relations between Tanzania and Türkiye, which continue to grow through diplomatic dialogue, political consultations and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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He reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He added that Tanzania and Türkiye recognised the importance of enhancing collaboration in economic growth, trade and investment, education, health, infrastructure development, tourism and people-to-people relations.

Maghembe emphasised that Tanzania values its partnership with Türkiye and remains committed to pursuing further opportunities for cooperation that will benefit the citizens of both nations.

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