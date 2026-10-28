Tanzania: TBs Warns Traders Ahead of New Energy Efficiency Rules

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) will begin enforcing mandatory energy-efficiency standards for electrical appliances in November and December this year, warning traders of legal action for importing or selling products that fail to meet the requirements.

Acting Director of Standards Development at TBS, Nickonia Mwambene, said the measures aim to reduce unnecessary electricity consumption, lower consumer costs and ensure electrical appliances manufactured, imported and sold in Tanzania meet prescribed energy-performance standards.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam on Monday, he said electricity is essential for households, offices, businesses and industries, making efficient use of the resource important in reducing operating costs.

"Electricity is an important part of daily life and economic activities. It is therefore necessary to ensure it is used efficiently to reduce operating costs," he said.

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Mr Mwambene warned that traders who fail to comply with the requirements will face legal consequences, urging importers, manufacturers and distributors to use the 60-day grace period provided under the Standards Act to prepare for implementation.

TBS Standards Officer Spiradson Kagaba said enforcement will be introduced in two phases, with the first taking effect on November 17, 2026, and the second on December 8, 2026.

The first phase will cover electric pressure cookers, rice cookers and induction cookers, while the second will apply to electric motors, refrigerators, fans, televisions and air conditioners.

Mr Kagaba said the standards will prevent inefficient appliances from entering the local market, protecting consumers from unnecessarily high electricity bills while reducing the environmental burden associated with electronic waste.

He cautioned that Tanzania risks becoming a destination for inefficient and obsolete electrical products rejected by countries with established energy-efficiency regulations.

"Some products that fail to meet requirements in other markets may be redirected to Tanzania if we do not enforce equivalent standards, exposing consumers to additional costs and increasing the burden of electronic waste," he said.

He explained that appliances performing similar functions can consume different amounts of electricity depending on their efficiency, urging consumers to consider energy performance when purchasing electrical equipment.

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Using ageing refrigerators as an example, Mr Kagaba said deteriorating insulation and other faults can force appliances to consume more electricity to maintain the required cooling temperatures, increasing expenses for households and businesses.

He added that disposing such appliances after they become unusable also presents environmental challenges for communities and the government.

To help consumers make informed purchasing decisions and curb misleading claims about energy efficiency, regulated appliances will be required to carry energyefficiency labels containing QR codes.

The codes will enable consumers and inspectors to verify product information against the TBS database. Mr Kagaba said the bureau has been conducting public awareness campaigns and engaging stakeholders since energy-efficiency testing laboratories were launched in October 2025.

He added that some importers have already submitted appliances for voluntary testing ahead of mandatory enforcement. Mr Kagaba urged importers and traders who ordered products before the new requirements were announced to ensure their consignments comply with the prescribed standards before the grace period expires.