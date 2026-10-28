Somalia Highlights Strategic Role of Its Airspace At Qatar Aviation Meeting

Doha, Qatar — Somalia has highlighted progress in civil aviation and the strategic importance of its airspace to regional and international flight connectivity at a meeting of civil aviation authorities in Qatar.

Ahmed Macalin Hassan, director general of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), presented Somalia's achievements at the eighth meeting of Directors General of Civil Aviation of the Middle East (DGCA-MID/8), which is being held in Doha.

He said Somali airspace had played an important role in connecting civilian flights across the region and with the rest of the world at a time when regional security conditions had affected aviation operations.

Hassan said the modernisation of aviation systems, the adoption of advanced technology and the expertise of aviation personnel had strengthened Somalia's reputation and increased the importance of its airspace.

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"Today, we have reached a point where the world depends on us," Hassan said.

He also said Somalia's participation in the meeting provided an opportunity to strengthen regional cooperation, noting that the country occupies a strategically important air corridor for regional and international aviation.

The DGCA-MID/8 meeting was in its second day in Doha and was being hosted by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), in cooperation with the Middle East Regional Office of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Officials from civil aviation authorities across the Middle East and other countries are attending the meeting, alongside representatives of international and regional organisations.

The agenda includes aviation safety, air navigation, cybersecurity for digital systems, environmental protection, air transport facilitation and stronger regional cooperation.

Participants are also discussing implementation of the Middle East Aviation Security Programme and challenges posed by unmanned aircraft.