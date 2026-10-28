Ghana: Carrick to Remain Man Utd Boss for Chelsea Clash

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United for their game against Chelsea on Saturday.

The under-pressure United head coach was thought to be on the brink after Sunday's crushing 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth, but he and the players are being given the chance to turn the current situation around.

United's director of football, Jason Wilcox, and chief executive, Omar Berrada, were at Carrington discussing Carrick's future on Monday. It is understood they had already been considering alternatives for the head coach role.

However, Carrick took training on Tuesday and the decision has been taken to give him at least one more match. Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are among the contenders to replace him if he is sacked.

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United go to Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime without a win in eight matches in all competitions. The 13-time Premier League winners sit one point and two places above the relegation zone.

Following the trip to Chelsea, United face Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday November 3 and Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday November 8, live on Sky Sports.

Matchgoing fans at Old Trafford showed their support for former United midfielder Carrick before booing the players in a reflection of where their frustrations lie.

Carrick dropped captain Bruno Fernandes against Bournemouth after he criticised the coaching staff's tactics in the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como. He will now have to decide whether to bring the Portuguese back into the side at Chelsea.

Xabi Alonso's side are currently fifth, six points better off than United after eight matches, after losing 2-0 at home to rivals Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Carrick was initially appointed as United boss in January 2026 on a contract until the end of the season, following Ruben Amorim's sacking earlier in that campaign. He delivered a brilliant run of results, winning 12 of 17 matches to earn a third-place finish in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League.

He was made permanent head coach on May 22.

Since Jim Ratcliffe became a part owner of United to take control of the football operations nearly three years ago, he has overseen the mid-season sackings of Amorim and Erik ten Hag.-Skysports