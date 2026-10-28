Ghana: CMC Conducted in Former NSA Boss Trial

A Case Management Conference (CMC) has been conducted in the ongoing trial of the immediate past Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Mr Osei Assibey Antwi.

Consequently, the Office of the Attorney-General has taken the court through the documents it has filed, the witnesses it intends to call and the exhibits the witnesses intend to rely on to prove the charges against the accused.

The case has been adjourned to November 2 for continuation.

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On October 30, 2025, the High Court in Accra (Criminal Division 4) admitted Mr Antwi to GH¢800 million bail after he pleaded not guilty to charges of alleged stealing, money laundering and causing financial loss to the state.

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As part of the bail conditions, he was ordered to produce six sureties who must deposit copies of their identification cards with the court registry.

He was also required to report to the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) on the first and third Wednesday of every month and surrender all his passports to the court registry.

According to the prosecution, led by the Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, the accused, in his capacity as principal spending officer and authorised signatory to the NSA's financial accounts, sanctioned payments to non-existent personnel between August 2021 and February 2025, causing substantial financial loss to the state. Read More.