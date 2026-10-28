Rwanda: Kivumbi King Brings 'The Evolution of Cyacyana' to Bk Arena

Rwandan rapper Kivumbi King is set to return to BK Arena with his own concert, The Evolution of Cyacyana, after years of developing the project and the artistic identity behind it.

Having previously performed as a guest artiste at several concerts at the venue, the rapper will headline the December 27 show, marking a major milestone in a career spanning nearly a decade.

Kivumbi announced the concert on October 27, exactly two months before the event, describing it as a defining moment in his musical journey and an opportunity to celebrate the people who have supported him along the way.

Organised by Intore Entertainment, the concert comes as Kivumbi continues to establish himself as a prominent figure in Rwanda's hip-hop scene, building a following through his songwriting and distinctive musical style.

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"This is the moment we have been working towards for almost a decade. This is IT," he wrote in his announcement.

The rapper also dedicated the show to his longtime supporters, those who discovered his music more recently and those who have yet to experience his work.

Describing Cyacyana as "the underdog" and "the misfit", Kivumbi placed the identity at the heart of the announcement, highlighting its significance to his artistic journey.

The upcoming concert is expected to bring that story to a wider audience, celebrating the evolution of a project that has become closely associated with his identity as an artiste.

Details about ticket prices and potential guest performers are yet to be announced. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on November 10, ahead of the December 27 show.