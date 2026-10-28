Rwanda: Al Hilal, Merrikh and Rayon Headline Midweek League Action

The BK Pro League returns on Wednesday with three rescheduled fixtures as Al Hilal SC, Al Merrikh SC and Rayon Sports turn their attention back to domestic competition following recent disruptions to their schedules.

Al Hilal travel to Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu to face an in-form Marines FC side eager to maintain its strong start to the season.

Yves Rwasamanzi's team heads into the encounter buoyed by a 4-0 thrashing of Etincelles FC and a 2-2 draw against Gasogi United. The results have lifted Marines into the top four, setting the stage for a challenging test against the reigning champions.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, return to league action on the back of another successful CAF Champions League campaign, having secured qualification for the group stage. The Sudanese giants will be keen to carry that momentum into the domestic competition as they pursue a second consecutive BK Pro League title.

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Elsewhere, Police FC host Al Merrikh SC at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

The law enforcers have endured a difficult start to the campaign, collecting just four points from their opening five matches. They face a stern test against an ambitious Al Merrikh side that is determined to establish itself among the league's leading contenders.

After an impressive debut season in Rwanda, Al Merrikh have set their sights on another strong campaign. Wednesday's encounter offers the Sudanese outfit an opportunity to collect valuable points and keep pace with the teams at the top of the standings.

The day's final fixture sees Rayon Sports welcome Musanze FC in a late kick-off at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

Rayon return to action hoping to revive their campaign after a disrupted start to the season. The Blues suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Gorilla FC before subsequent postponements left them with games in hand.

Wednesday's match therefore presents an important opportunity for Rayon to get back on track and close the gap on the teams above them.

Musanze, however, will be determined to frustrate the hosts and strengthen their own position in the standings, setting up what promises to be a closely contested encounter.

Wednesday fixtures

Marines FC vs Al Hilal SC (Umuganda Stadium, 15:00)

Police FC vs Al Merrikh SC (Kigali Pele Stadium, 15:00)

Rayon Sports vs Musanze FC (Kigali Pele Stadium, 18:30)