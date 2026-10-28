Tanzania: Cashew Sales Generate Over 300bn/ - in Two Weeks

Mtwara — MORE than 100,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts have been sold in the country so far during the 2026/2027 marketing season, generating more than 300bn/- in revenue.

Speaking in the Mtwara Region recently, Tanzania Cashew Board (CBT) Director General Francis Alfred said the volume sold was recorded through 10 auctions held during the first two weeks of the season, from October 12 to October 25, 2026.

"This year, many primary cooperative societies have really made an effort. Some buyers are making payments within one or two days, and the primary cooperative societies have been paying farmers on time. Looking at the payment trends, the primary cooperative societies have performed very well this season," Alfred said.

He added: "Most farmers are receiving payment for their cashew nuts on time. There are a few buyers who have delayed payments to the primary cooperative societies, and we are continuing to take legal action against them in accordance with the established guidelines."

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He said farmers in a few areas might be affected to some extent because a small number of buyers delayed payments. However, primary cooperative societies paid farmers as early as possible where buyers paid on time.

He described this as a positive development, noting that many farmers were pleased with the arrangement. In addition, he commended farmers for maintaining the quality of their cashew nuts. Of more than 100,000 tonnes sold so far, 99.9 per cent were grade one cashew nuts.

"Across the auctions held so far, the highest price has been 3,430/- per kilogramme, while the lowest has been 2,970/- per kilogramme for grade one cashew nuts. I emphasise this because, of all the cashew nuts sold during those two weeks, grade two nuts accounted for less than one per cent. Therefore, more than 99.9 per cent were grade one," Alfred stressed.

The DG also used the opportunity to commend farmers and other stakeholders in the cashew industry for following the guidance provided by crop specialists on maintaining cashew quality, enabling their produce to meet market requirements.

So far, 90 companies have registered to participate in the auctions. Of these, 57 companies have continued to participate and win bids, while the market situation continues to improve, he said.