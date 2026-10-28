Nigeria: How Students Were Killed in Accident Involving Niger Gov's Convoy

28 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

At least four students and a driver attached to Government House, Minna, have been killed in an accident involving the convoy of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State.

Daily Trust gathered that the accident occurred along Minna-Bida Road, on Monday morning.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger, Aishat Sa'adu, confirmed the incident, but did not give details.

The convoy was said to be returning to Minna after a condolence visit to the Etsu Nupe in Bida, over the death of Hajia Aisha, Sagin Nupe, when the accident occurred at Gidan Mongoro.

It was unclear if the governor was in the convoy when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Some of the deceased were identified as Nafisat Abubakar Aguye and Ibrahim Ado Bayero. They were said to be postgraduate students of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna.

The names of the two other students had not been disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

Dauda Chukuba, the Director-General of Government House, sustained injuries in the accident and was reportedly taken to the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, for treatment.

Commenting on the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in Niger, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the accident was being investigated.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.