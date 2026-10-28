Nigeria: How Students Were Killed in Accident Involving Niger Gov's Convoy

At least four students and a driver attached to Government House, Minna, have been killed in an accident involving the convoy of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State.

Daily Trust gathered that the accident occurred along Minna-Bida Road, on Monday morning.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger, Aishat Sa'adu, confirmed the incident, but did not give details.

The convoy was said to be returning to Minna after a condolence visit to the Etsu Nupe in Bida, over the death of Hajia Aisha, Sagin Nupe, when the accident occurred at Gidan Mongoro.

It was unclear if the governor was in the convoy when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Some of the deceased were identified as Nafisat Abubakar Aguye and Ibrahim Ado Bayero. They were said to be postgraduate students of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna.

The names of the two other students had not been disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

Dauda Chukuba, the Director-General of Government House, sustained injuries in the accident and was reportedly taken to the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, for treatment.

Commenting on the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in Niger, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the accident was being investigated.